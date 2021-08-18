File – In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with closed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. Coronavirus cases have jumped 500% in Los Angeles County over the past month and health officials warned Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that the especially contagious delta variant of the disease continues to spread rapidly among California’s unvaccinated population. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Fans attending baseball, football and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department.

The order targets “outdoor mega-events” that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

It also covers music festivals, concerts, parades, outdoor theaters and other large gatherings, including venues like the Hollywood Bowl, which has been staging 100% capacity concerts for vaccinated audiences of up to 17,000.

The new order is an expansion of a July mandate that requires masks at indoor restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, concerts, supermarkets and other indoor public spaces in Los Angeles in response to rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

California is averaging about 10,000 new infections a day. LA County, which has 10 million residents, on Tuesday announced nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19, with about 1,700 people hospitalized. There also were 30 new deaths reported.

Most of those infections are among the unvaccinated, authorities said.

There have been reports of so-called breakthrough cases among those who have received the shots. But health officials say vaccinated people are less likely to become infected or have severe problems. Vaccinated people can also transmit an infection.

Last week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to have the city attorney draft an ordinance requiring people to show proof that they have been at least partially vaccinated before they can enter many indoor places, such as restaurants, stores, bars, gyms and movie theaters. The council also was scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to require all city employees to be fully vaccinated.