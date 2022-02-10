LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A wildfire fanned by gusty winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast and burned near homes early Thursday.

The fire, spurred on by Santa Ana winds, burned near a gated community in Laguna Beach, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The fire broke out as Southern California is in the grip of a winter heat wave. High winds were blowing through the area when the fire started around 4 a.m.

The city of Laguna Beach issued an order to immediately evacuate Emerald Bay and the Irvine Cove area. North Laguna was ordered to be prepared to evacuate.

NewsNation affialte KTLA news helicopter showed a firefighting helicopter making water drops on the flames in the dark and numerous fire engines in the area. Coast highways were blocked in both directions. Schools in the North Laguna area were canceled Thursday.

As of about 6:30 a.m. local time wind speeds in Laguna were reported at 13 mph, gusting to 27 mph. In the Moro Canyon area, winds were blowing at 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blaze.

Laguna Beach, population 23,000, lies along a coastline of picturesque beaches and coves that draw millions of tourists every year. In 1993 a wind-driven fire in the same area destroyed more than 300 homes and damaged more than 500 others.

