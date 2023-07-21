Lake Mead projected to rise 6 feet as Lake Powell levels off

FILE – A bathtub ring shows where the water mark on Lake Mead once was along the boarder of Nevada and Arizona, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. Nearly half of the U.S. West has emerged from drought, but intense water challenges persist, scientists said Tuesday, May 9. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead is still filling up, rising about 3 feet since the beginning of July and on track to increase another 6 feet over the next two months.

The lake, which supplies 90% of the water used in the Las Vegas Valley, is currently at 1,059.49 feet. It’s expected to hit 1,065.59 feet by the end of September, according to a forecast released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Those are numbers few would have predicted last year, when Lake Mead — the largest reservoir in the United States — was feeling the effects of the 23-year megadrought and causing alarm as it dropped rapidly in consecutive years. A federal water shortage that was declared in August 2021, alerted people to the problem, and the lake level kept dropping. It dropped as low as 1,041.71 on July 27, 2022.

The climb back to today’s level — a result of record snowfall in the Upper Colorado River Basin — provides a sigh of relief for the 40 million people in the Southwest who rely on the river for water.

But the sobering reality is that even a record year for snow will not erase the drought. In fact, Lake Mead will still be lower than it was when the water shortage was declared — 1,067.80 feet on Aug. 11, 2021.

Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation said that spring runoff had reached its peak and was slowing down. And yet, Lake Mead is filling as fast this week as it was last week.

Below left, Lake Mead’s increase, along with Lake Powell’s leveling off shown at right.

A comparative look at Lake Mead water levels on July 20 since 2018: (Note: Lake levels are expressed as an elevation above sea level.)

Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir in the United States, is about 360 “river miles” upstream from Lake Mead. And if you thought Lake Mead was rising, Lake Powell puts it to shame.

The Bureau of Reclamation has made it a priority to refill reservoirs that were depleted over the last few years. Lake Powell has been high on that list of priorities.

Last year, Lake Powell dropped so low that Reclamation officials were worried it might damage the hydropower infrastructure at Glen Canyon Dam. They released extra water from dams in Colorado and Utah to “prop up” the water level at Lake Powell, and they held back water that was supposed to go downstream to Lake Mead.

FILE – A bathtub ring shows where the water mark on Lake Mead once was along the border of Nevada and Arizona, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

This year, they’re refilling all of those reservoirs.

But last week, water managers made a change. Instead of continuing to build up Lake Powell even more — it’s currently 41% full — they began to “balance” the storage. Lake Powell is holding steady and Lake Mead continues to fill.

Forecasts earlier this year indicated Lake Mead would only rise to 26% of capacity (up from a low of 23%). But water managers are beating that prediction, with Lake Mead already up to 32% full as of 6 a.m. Thursday, July 20:

Before the record snowfall came along, predictions were dire. A year ago, experts expected Lake Mead to plummet to 1,020.71 feet in July 2023 — almost 40 feet lower than it actually is today.

Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), said the snowfall brought a welcome change but it won’t erase the drought.

“We have learned throughout the Colorado River’s history, and acutely through this drought, that one good year is simply not enough to change the long-term trajectory of our reservoirs,” Pellegrino said.

It’s clearer than ever that water is a precious resource in the desert.

SNWA’s efforts to reduce the amount of grass — at homes, businesses and government sites — has saved millions of gallons of water. People are more in tune with waste, and how much water gets recycled. “Approximately 40% of the water in the Water Authority’s service area is used indoors. Of that, about 99% is recycled,” according to SNWA’s website.

Of that 40% used indoors, 99% is recycled. Much of the treated wastewater flows down the Las Vegas Wash and into Lake Mead. SNWA gets credits for restoring that water into the system (return-flow credits), and that’s taken into account in the state’s allocation of Colorado River water.

The continuing fight to reduce outdoor uses of water — particularly, residential lawns — is where SNWA is actually gaining ground. The Las Vegas valley is using about 26% less water than it did in 2002.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature passed a law that goes into effect in 2027 prohibiting the watering of “nonfunctional” grass along streets, on medians, at homeowner associations, apartment complexes, businesses and other properties.

At this year’s Legislature, AB220 gives SNWA the authority to limit use of water for residential customers at a half acre-foot — about 163,000 gallons. An “excessive use” surcharge was added to residential bills in January.

The predictions contained in the July 24-month study released this week by the Bureau or Reclamation: