LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — An internal investigation has been launched into the conduct of officers after a pit bull was shot with a less lethal beanbag round, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Saturday.

The LAPD has also released body camera footage from the incident.

According to the LAPD, officers were responding to reports of a “vicious dog” in the Winnetka neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived in the area and attempted to contact some residents, the dog “aggressively charged at the officers while barking” in the residents’ driveway, the LAPD said.

“To protect themselves from the approaching dog, one officer fired a less lethal beanbag round, striking the dog on its head,” the statement read. “The dog retreated and officers were able to make contact with the resident who was able to properly secure the dog. The dog suffered injuries to its head and Animal Regulations was contacted and informed of the incident.”

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Florida sheriff Mike Chitwood said this incident would have ended differently years ago.

“I’ve been a cop for 34 years, times have changed. Thirty-four years ago that dog would have been shot and killed,” he said. “Now we have beanbag rounds, we use fire extinguishers, water cannons, tasers, mace because we don’t want to go in and kill a dog.”

In its statement, the LAPD said it is “reviewing all aspects of this incident.”

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.