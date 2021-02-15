LAPD launches investigation after report of image shared mocking Geroge Floyd’s death

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a Valentine’s Day-style photo mocking the death of George Floyd that was allegedly shared among department employees.

The post was written like a valentine and reportedly depicts a photo of Floyd with the caption “you take me breath away.”

The LAPD tweeted a statement on Saturday saying that it is “aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace.”

The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

The department also said that it has launched a “personnel complaint” and is interviewing department employees.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Chauvin is scheduled for trial March 8 on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Officials tweeted, “At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it.”

“The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” the statement continued.

Officials said the officer who made the complaint about the image is set to be interviewed on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers, did not respond to requests seeking comment.