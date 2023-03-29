LAPD leak ‘worst security breach’ in career, detective says

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — The Los Angeles Police Department Union is suing the city and the LAPD chief for releasing the personal information of thousands of officers.

The union has also filed a suit against the website owner that has been issuing death threats against more than 9,000 police officers by posting their names, photos and work locations. The website also exposed thousands of undercover officers after the department mistakenly released it as part of a public records request.

Now, some officers are claiming they are receiving threats of violence.

LAPD detective Jamie McBride joined “Morning in America” to discuss the recent updates.

McBride said he believes that the officers whose information was leaked are in imminent danger. He explained he has had several officers working on very sensitive investigations — like drug cartels and human trafficking — reach out to him to tell him they are concerned for their safety and the safety of their families.

“This is probably the worst security breach I’ve seen in my 32 years with LAPD. It just shows the reckless and incompetent command staff officers that we have here. They don’t care about the safety of our officers. And we’re already down 1000 officers, and I don’t think this is doing much for recruitment, either,” McBride said.

