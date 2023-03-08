Three Los Angeles officers hospitalized after shooting

(NewsNation) — Three Los Angeles police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a call on the east side of the city.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in east Los Angeles, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported. A large perimeter has been set up at the scene for what appears to be a barricaded suspect.

Police confirmed two of the officers are patrol officers and the third is a K-9 unit. All were transported to a local hospital, where Police Chief Michel Moore said they were in stable condition.

Sources told KTLA that a narcotics unit was conducting an operation in the neighborhood when they spotted the suspect in an alleyway. After fleeing inside a home, the suspect fired upon pursuing officers, police sources said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. local time, SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home. It’s unclear if it was the same home that the suspect was located.

A police robot was also visible in an alleyway adjacent to the home.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.