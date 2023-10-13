Large crowd, cars burning rubber takeover Southern California shopping center

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A shopping center in the San Gabriel Valley was the site of a raucous street takeoff involving more than 100 people Thursday night.

Sky5 was over the scene around 10:30 p.m. at the Rosemead Place Shopping Center, just north of the 10 Freeway.

A crowd gathers outside the Rosemead Place Shopping Center on Oct. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

The large crowd of people had gathered around several vehicles that were blocking the walkway and parking lot in front of an Ulta Beauty store.

The vehicles were revving engines and shooting flames from their exhausts.

Another vehicle was burning rubber in the parking lot, leaving skid marks on the roadway.

There was no word on whether any arrests were made or citations given.