LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole an airplane from the North Las Vegas Airport and flew it to California, according to North Las Vegas police.

On Dec. 30 around 2 p.m., police said a 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine type aircraft was stolen from the North Las Vegas Airport.

Police said that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis, stole the plane and flew to an area near the Barstow-Daggett Airport.

Zukaitis landed on a roadway outside of the airport, where he was contacted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Police said at the time, SBCSO did not know that Zukaitis had stolen the airplane.

At some point during the interaction with the SBCSO, Zukaitis fled into a desert area. SBCSO eventually caught and arrested Zukaitis.

Zukaitis was booked into the BCSO – Barstow Station on charges of possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines. Additional charges related to the crimes in Nevada are pending.

Police said that on Dec. 27, 28, and 29, there were reports of airplanes that had attempted to be broken into at the NLV airport. Investigators believe that Zukaitis was responsible for those incidents as well, according to North Las Vegas police.

North Las Vegas police said the motive is still under investigation.