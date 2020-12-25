Las Vegas entertainers gather to surprise friend with Christmas carol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of Las Vegas entertainers came together last week to spread joy and hope. This comes as the future for performers is uncertain right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They planned a special surprise — featuring a classic Christmas carol.

About two dozen singers warmed up their voices, in an effort to warm some hearts. They secured their Santa hats, did temperature checks and grabbed some candles. Dashing through the streets of a Las Vegas neighborhood, they placed microphones six feet apart, finally setting the stage.

The group performed the song “White Christmas” as a surprise birthday gift for beloved Las Vegas music director and producer Bill Fayne. Fayne fought back tears as his friends continued caroling right in front of his home.

“I’ve never felt so loved and cared for,” Fayne said.

Like many in the entertainment industry, Fayne is struggling because of the pandemic. With little to no work due to statewide shutdowns and limited capacities, it has been a tough time.

“One day, you’re as depressed as can be because everything is gone, and then the next day, you wake up and say, ‘OK, you’ve got to stay positive,’” Fayne said. “You need to reinvent yourself, find new things to do.

And seeing his friends rally behind him is encouraging him, and others in the industry, to keep fighting.

“It’s just the most wonderful thing,” he expressed.

Vegas-area singer Michelle Johnson organized the sweet surprise and said now more than ever, entertainers like Bill need support.

“You don’t have to do a Christmas carol in the street for them, but pick up the phone and call them and check on them because all we have is each other,” Johnson said.

It was a simple song to make things merry and bright.

“It gives me more hope for the end of this crazy year and the beginning of something new,” Fayne said.

Many of the singers who came out last week have worked with Fayne in the past, and some are from the cast of the recent production of “White Christmas” at The Vegas Room.

Right now, the entertainment community is trying to focus on the future. Fayne even said he is already planning shows for next year.