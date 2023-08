One of many jackpots a lucky resort guest at Caesars Palace won over two days in August 2023 totaling over $2M. (Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky Las Vegas resort guest won 10 slot jackpots over the weekend resulting in big wins over $2 million.

One of many jackpots a lucky resort guest at Caesars Palace won on Aug. 18 totaling over $2M. (Caesars Entertainment)

On Aug. 18 the guest won five slot jackpots totaling $1,052,500 at Caesars Palace.

The very next day the same guest won another five slot jackpots totaling $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winning for the weekend was $2,072,831, a Caesar’s Entertainment spokesman stated.