Las Vegas journalist stabbed to death outside home

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death outside his home.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Jeff German’s body was found about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. They now believe a fight with someone the day before may have led to the stabbing.

“We do have some leads,” Capt. Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference. “We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

German, 69, had worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal since 2010. His investigations uncovered organized crime and political corruption.

“I get that not everybody is going to like what an investigative journalist does,” said KLAS reporter Ron Futrell. “We have them in our newsroom and not everyone is going to be happy, and he was like that, but he didn’t care, he wanted to get things right and he put it in the right context.”

Futrell knew German well.

“There’s so many questions right now and answers we don’t know to stuff, but I’ll tell you he was fearless,” said Futrell. “That’s one thing he was, and you can’t do some of the stories he did without being fearless and that’s what he was in that sense. You can see it in his writing.”

The executive editor of the Review-Journal said German didn’t report any threats to the paper’s leadership.

Authorities believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.