Las Vegas lawyer no longer representing man accused in Tupac Shakur murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arraignment scheduled Thursday for the man indicted in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur will likely be delayed again as Duane “Keffe D” Davis has yet to secure legal representation, NewsNation affiliate KLAS investigators have learned.

On Wednesday, attorney Ross Goodman, who represented Davis during a brief hearing on Oct. 19, said he was no longer his attorney.

During the hearing, the judge asked Goodman if he was Davis’ lawyer and Goodman said “I’m not going to confirm that today.” Goodman then spoke to reporters after the hearing and a possible defense.

In a brief statement Wednesday, Goodman said Davis was not able to reach terms of an agreement and he wished him luck.

Nearly three decades after the murder of Shakur, Davis, 60, a self-described gang member was arrested at his home in Henderson in September after a grand jury indicted him for murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Davis first appeared in court on Oct. 4 but didn’t have a lawyer present, leading the judge to issue a two-week delay. After the appearance, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters Davis was consulting with California attorney Edi Faal. The 8 News Now Investigators learned Faal was helping Davis with retaining counsel.

No attorney was listed for Davis in the court docket as of Wednesday.