Las Vegas man accused of killing unhoused woman served prison time for stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting and killing an unhoused woman over the weekend served prison time for stabbing a person four years ago, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Police arrested Sean Harrison, 38, on Tuesday on an open murder charge, records showed.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, police said a woman died in a shooting near a homeless encampment near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.

Homicide detectives said the victim and the suspect, later identified as Harrison, were arguing before the shooting. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the shooting victim as of Wednesday.

Harrison pleaded guilty in 2019 to stabbing a man in the chest, records showed. While prosecutors initially charged Harrison with attempted murder, he took a plea deal on a lesser charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon. As part of the deal, prosecutors did not recommend a sentence.

Judge Michael Villani later sentenced Harrison to 36-90 months in prison, records said.

Harrison was up for parole in April 2022, records showed. The Nevada Department of Corrections released him from custody on July 1, 2022, a spokesperson said.

Judge Ann Zimmerman denied setting bail during Harrison’s first court appearance on the murder charge Wednesday. Harrison was expected to return to court Thursday.