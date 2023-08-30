Las Vegas man pleads guilty to killing, dismembering roommate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing and dismembering his roommate two years ago, leaving the man’s body in a trash can, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge, documents said.

Christopher Berrios, 57, accepted a plea deal in the murder of Bernard Robledo, 46. Court documents indicate the men shared an apartment in the 1500 block of Arville Street near Charleston Boulevard.

Berrios agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon charge, records said. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will not pursue drug-related charges nor refer Berrios for federal charges.

Berrios faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole beginning after 10 years, or a 25-year sentence with similar parole eligibility, documents said. A judge will have the final say during sentencing.

On Sept. 4, 2021, a person called 911 saying they found a body inside a trash bin. The body was covered in spray foam used for insulation, investigators wrote in court documents. Detectives learned Robledo’s family had not heard from him for several days. Family members went to the home on Sept. 4 to look for him and noticed an odor coming from the bin.

Police said Robledo had several limbs removed. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said they also found a notebook with the title, “Henchman, the Christopher Berrios Story.” The last page of the notebook said included a list of actions including, “back of the head – drag him to the garage,” “get rid of body,” and “come back clean everything.”

A truck on the property also contained a trash bag with several bloody items and a piece of bone, police said.

Police in California took Berrios into custody in September 2021. A jury trial for Berrios was scheduled to begin this week.

A sentencing date was not provided in court documents as of Tuesday evening.