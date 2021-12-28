New details revealed in Vegas murder, dismemberment case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing and dismembering an acquaintance in Las Vegas made his first court appearance Tuesday and more details surrounding the killing were revealed.

Eric Holland, 57, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police after he fled from a traffic stop Dec. 23.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS reported police said they discovered human remains in coolers in one of the stolen trucks Holland had been driving.

Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci argued against setting bail for Holland, stating he has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1970.

The prosecutor also said the evidence against Holland includes photos of him buying a saw at Home Depot and receipts showing the purchase of trash bags and ties.

The items were believed to be used in the dismemberment of the victim who the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified as Richard Miller, 65. The coroner ruled Miller’s death a homicide.

“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” Pesci said in court. “His head is cut off.”

Eric Holland stood in court flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case for a brief hearing at which a Las Vegas judge ordered him held without bail pending another court appearance next week.

A bail hearing for Holland is set for Jan. 2, and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 28.

Holland did appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday on previous charges against him including identity fraud, embezzlement and forgery.

Holland is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.