Naked man who stole Las Vegas police vehicle faces 2-20 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who stole a Las Vegas police vehicle while naked and then crashed it, injuring two people, pleaded guilty Wednesday and could serve two to 20 years in prison.

Clyde Cabulisan, 29, pleaded to charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and stop required on a signal of a police officer resulting in bodily harm, records said. He originally faced 10 charges.

As part of a plea deal, a judge could sentence Cabulisan to 2-20 years in prison, documents said. Prosecutors will not make a recommendation at Cabulisan’s sentencing.

Police arrested Cabulisan after a wild Halloween night where he was captured on video naked and physically fighting with a police officer near Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Cabulisan then stole the officer’s patrol vehicle and led police on a chase that ended with a crash into another vehicle.

In November, Ricoh Abrera, the passenger in the vehicle Cabulisan struck, told 8 News Now that he was left with a fractured neck, difficulty breathing, lots of bruising, and was unable to move the right side of his body.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told 8 News Now shortly after Cabulisan’s arrest that the man was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs and attempted to run from the crash scene. Wolfson said Abrera and the other victim suffered life-long injuries.

A judge has the final say in the sentence. Judges often sentence defendants to anywhere from 2-6 years in similar cases. Sentencing was scheduled for February.

Clyde Cabulisan appears in court on several charges including DUI on Nov. 7, 2023. (KLAS)

Once out of prison, Cabulisan must have a breath ignition interlock device put on any car he owns or operates for up to three years. If he violates probation upon relation, Cabulisan could face further prison time.