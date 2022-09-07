(NewsNation) — Clark County, Nevada public administrator Robert Telles was arrested at his home Wednesday night following a standoff with police in connection with the stabbing death of journalist Jeff German, according to Nexstar’s KLAS.

Police asked reporters to evacuate the area around Telles’ home as police could not get Telles to come to the door when they arrived to search his home.

A source told KLAS Telles was taken in by police with self-inflicted wounds and will be charged with one count of murder.

German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found brutally stabbed outside his home Saturday morning. Police believed he was killed Friday morning.