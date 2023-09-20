Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in hit-and-run death of retired police chief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second suspect was arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a retired California police chief who was riding his bike in August.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials provided new information regarding the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst

Police said the second suspect was identified as the juvenile passenger in the car at the time of the deadly crash and was arrested on Tuesday.

Probst died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 at around 6:00 a.m. near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. The crash was caught on camera, and that video has since gone viral on social media. The video, which surfaced in late August, appears to show the crash as an intentional act. NewsNation affiliate KLAS has learned the video obtained by a school resources officer after he was approached by a student at a local high school.

On Aug. 31, LVMPD officers arrested the still-unidentified teen driver and booked him into Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges related to Probst’s death. On Monday, KLAS investigators uncovered that the District Attorney’s Office was seeking to charge the suspected driver as an adult. In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system.

KLAS Investigators have learned the 17-year-old suspect already in police custody has a criminal history in the juvenile system.

On Tuesday, police said that both suspects were involved in another hit-and-run crash involving a 72-year-old male bicyclist on Aug. 14, shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Fort Apache near Washburn Roads, before the collision with Probst.

The second suspect arrested on Tuesday is accused of driving the vehicle in the first hit-and-run crash.

Police also said the two juvenile suspects are accused of driving recklessly and hitting the driver of a white Toyota Corolla further east on U.S. 95 near Azure and Tenaya Way prior to the crash involving Probst.

According to officers, the suspects were reportedly involved in several other vehicle thefts on Aug. 14, the day of the fatal crash, and revealed a map of the crimes the two are suspected of committing.

According to officers, the suspects were reportedly involved in several other vehicle thefts on Aug. 14, the day of the fatal crash. Police provided a map of the three alleged crime spree the two are accused of committing. (KLAS)

Police said they believe as many as four vehicles were used by the two suspects, three of which have been recovered.

Following the crash involving Probst the suspect’s stolen vehicle was recovered.

Police then received a call regarding the theft of multiple car thefts involved in a crash at James Bilbray Drive and Balzar Avenue and located two other stolen vehicles.

Police were able to identify the second suspect who is accused of leaving the scene of the crash wearing a mask by matching several items of clothing and tattoos due to video evidence.

Probst’s daughter Taylor and his wife were present during Tuesday’s police update.

Andreas Probst’s daughter Taylor and wife were present during Tuesday’s police update. (KLAS)

“We are devastated by the senseless murder of Andy,” Taylor Probst said. “Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that the lives of others matter.” The family also said that they do not believe he was targeted due to his race or profession but rather a random act of violence.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson was also in attendance on Tuesday and remarked on the latest update by police.

“Justice will be served in this case. I am taking a personal interest in this case,” Wolfson expressed.

The second suspect will be taken to the Clark County Juvenile Hall where he will face charges of open murder.

Andreas Probst was killed after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14, 2023. (Probst family)

Detectives are currently reviewing other cases and have determined that these individuals

were also involved in an additional hit-and-run of a bicyclist prior to killing Probst.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.