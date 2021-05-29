Las Vegas police identify young child found dead, search continues for missing brother and father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have identified the child found dead on Friday, as an 8-year-old boy.

During a news conference Saturday morning, police said the victim was last seen leaving his house Thursday night with his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 37.

According to the mother of the 8-year-old, who identified her son early Saturday morning to police, the two left the residence and picked up the victim’s half brother, Eden Montes, 11.

About 12 hours after all three were last seen, the 8-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers on a trail in the Mountain Springs area, off SR 160.

Latest News

At this point, authorities are actively trying to locate Eden. Police believe he is alive and with his father.

Las Vegas police are working to issue a multi-state Amber Alert for the 11-year-old child.

Montes-Herrera is believed to be driving a 2015 white GMC pickup truck with the license plate: “LV UOOX.”

The vehicle has a unique sticker on the back windshield that says “Mr. Express.”

Police believe Jose Montes-Herrera is driving this truck. If you see it, please call 9-1-1. Courtesy: LVMPD

Police are asking residents in the Sacramento and Fresno area, as well as the southern or central Utah area to be on the alert for the truck, and to contact authorities if it is seen.

The department does not believe this to be a parental kidnapping situation as Montes-Herrera is the two boys’ biological father.