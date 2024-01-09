Las Vegas police: Man rams 2 police cars in stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of hitting two Las Vegas Metropolitan police vehicles before crashing into a wall with a stolen car, according to police.

It happened on Friday shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road.

Las Vegas police received a call of a suspicious vehicle and when the license plate was provided the information registered as a stolen vehicle, police said.

When officers arrived they found a man sleeping inside the stolen vehicle. Officers then used two patrol vehicles to block the stolen vehicle in.

The officers then woke the man up and gave him commands to exit the stolen vehicle. The man refused to comply, and instead rammed the stolen vehicle into the two unoccupied police vehicles until he was able to maneuver the vehicle out of the area, according to police.

Moments later the man was accused of crashing the stolen vehicle into a block wall a short distance away, police said. Following the crash, the man left the scene on foot but police were able to locate him nearby and arrest him.

The man then told police he had some pain from the airbags deploying when he crashed into the wall. No officers were injured during the incident.