Las Vegas police say trick-or-treaters killed teen Halloween night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police said a teen is dead after being shot by trick-or-treaters’ on Halloween night.

According to a release, North Las Vegas Police officers were called to the area of Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Arriving officers found a teenager who was shot. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The teen was later identified by his mother as 17-year-old SeMauri Norris-Johnson.

SeMauri Norris-Johnson (Maureisha Johnson)

“He was not looking for trouble. He was not that kind of kid,” Maureisha Johnson, the victim’s mother said.

Preliminary details show that a group of teenage boys, wearing ski masks, got out of a vehicle and approached two trick-or-treaters. One of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group, hitting and killing the victim.

The trick-or-treaters left the scene before police arrived. According to the NLVPD, the two are described as “juvenile males,” one wearing all black, a red backpack, and a black ski mask. The other was wearing a white “Scream” mask.

Both trick-or-treaters had what appeared to be a blinking light on their costume to make them more visible at night.

Johnson said her son was a great kid who played football at Desert Pines High School. He was a junior, on his way to college. She told 8 News Now that she allowed Semauri to go to North Las Vegas to trick-or-treat with his friends.

When she arrived at the crime scene, she said police wouldn’t let her see her son.

“To not let me, I mean, even if you don’t want to disrupt a crime scene, then I should, once they were getting him up and things like that, why not let a mother see their child? It’s just traumatizing,” Johnson said.

Detectives are asking anyone involved, as well as any witnesses, to come forward and speak with investigators. Detectives also ask any residents in the area to come forward with any information about the trick-or-treaters, as it is believed there may be footage of the two on home security cameras.

“I deserve some type of closure and answers to the situation as to why this happened,” Johnson told 8 News Now.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.