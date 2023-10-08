Las Vegas Sphere transforms into giant pumpkin

(NewsNation) — In the days leading up to Halloween, The Sphere in Las Vegas transformed into a giant pumpkin.

The Sphere venue at The Venetian Resort switched the circular theater into fall spirit on Oct. 2.

The giant pumpkin illumination comes as The Sphere venue held its grand opening on Sept. 29. The venue has a 250-foot, 16K resolution LED wrap-around screen with 16,000 speakers and roughly 17,500 seats.

At 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, it’s reportedly the world’s largest spherical structure.