2 in serious condition after shuttle bus crash at LAX

(NewsNation) — At least nine people were injured — two seriously — when a shuttle bus carrying 23 passengers crashed at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, authorities said.

Two bus passengers sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and seven were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. near an administrative building as the bus was traveling from the taxi and ride-hailing services parking lot on its way back to the main terminal, according to airport spokesperson Victoria Spillabotti.

Television news footage showed firefighters wheeling at least one patient on a gurney to an ambulance.

No pedestrians were injured. Traffic at the airport is being impacted, airport officials tweeted.

The crash occurred on the same day at least 36 people were injured after a yellow school bus overturned on an exit ramp in New York City.

The bus flipped onto its side before 6 a.m. local time near Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx.

