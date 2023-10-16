LDS-paid therapist touched patients inappropriately: ProPublica

(NewsNation) — Multiple men have come forward and said a therapist recommended to them and paid for by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints touched them inappropriately as he counseled them about struggles with their sexuality, according to an article in ProPublica.

The article, produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune, says six men have accused clinical mental health counselor Scott Owen of touching them sexually during therapy. Owen surrendered his mental health worker license in 2018, the publication wrote.

Three men who came forward told the Tribune/ProPublica their counseling sessions with Owen were paid for with money donated by LDS church members to “help those in need.”

One man struggling to rectify his sexuality with his faith said his sessions with Scott Owen turned physical and then sexual. He says Owen cuddled with him, kissed him and groped him.

In the Tribune/ProPublica’s initial report in August, it said Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing and LDS church officials knew about inappropriate touching allegations but were slow to act. However, Utah licensing officials said they responded appropriately to allegations “given the evidence they had,” while the church responded that it takes all matters of sexual misconduct seriously and that “this case was no exception,” per the Tribune/ProPublica.

Police in Provo, Utah, have since opened an investigation.

You can read the full story at ProPublica or at The Salt Lake Tribune.