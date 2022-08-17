(NewsNation) — A 12-year-old playing in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling off the top bunk of a bed and suffering a head injury on Monday.

Easton Oliverson, who’s on the Snow Canyon Little League baseball team, was flown to a Pennsylvania hospital for emergency surgery, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Oliverson’s uncle, Spencer Beck, told NewsNation on “Morning in America” that doctors are pleased with the boy’s progress.

Last night, “we were able to get the breathing tube out of him, which was a huge, huge step,” Beck said. “He’s still touch and go and the doctors are really awesome, and very on top of it with them.”

Oliverson had been sleeping in the players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, when he fell out of his bed, Beck said. Because he was on the top bunk, it was a far fall, and he hit his head.

“It was a sad, sad situation,” Beck said.

It’s any 12-year-old baseball player’s goal to get to the World Series, Beck said. To go from “living a dream” to their current reality was a real shock for the family.

“We’re on the rebound, the recovery stage now, and focused on Easton,” Beck said.

The Little League has been supportive of the family’s situation, Beck said, and have offered to take care of whatever they can.

Oliverson’s family thinks it’s going to be a “long, long road” ahead of him.

They still have hope, though, since he’s a “strong, healthy young man” that Oliverson’s recovery will be quick.

Despite everything, Oliverson’s family is encouraging his Little League team to keep playing.

“They have obviously had to readjust and get themselves focused on what they’ve got ahead,” Beck said. “I’m sure they’re going to be playing for Easton, and let’s hope that it will inspire them to win the whole World Series. So that’s what we’re hoping and praying for.”

The Snow Canyon will play its first Little League World Series game 1 p.m. MST Friday on ESPN, per the Salt Lake Tribune.