‘Little slice of hell’: Home with profane graffiti covering carpets, walls listed for $590,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado real estate is on fire, but even so, will there be any takers for a vandalized $590,000 property described as a “little slice of hell”?

Calling the “formerly majestic” five-bedroom, four-bathroom home “every landlord’s nightmare,” real estate agent Mimi Foster said it could be turned into “a piece of heaven.” She said the home was “once the seller’s pride and joy” but now needs someone to “appreciate its potential.”

“If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further! This house is not for the faint of heart but for that special person who can see through the rough diamond to the polished gem inside,” Foster wrote in the listing on Redfin.

The single-family home, located at 4525 Churchill Court in Colorado Springs, has over 3,500 square feet. The home’s features include a three-car garage, an upstairs catwalk and a large master bedroom with soaking tub and dual sinks.

Pictures on the home’s listing show black spray paint with vulgar words and phrases on walls of bedrooms, living areas, and even in the kitchen.

The damage was done by an angry departing tenant who didn’t want to pay rent, according to the listing.

“TENANT FROM HELL. In decades of doing real estate, this house was the worst example of tenant destruction I have ever seen. In the beautiful Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood of Colorado Springs, this house stands as a testament to why it’s so important to hire a reputable property management company,” Foster said in a video posted on YouTube. Warning: Video includes profanity.

The graffiti might not be the worst part of the property, though.

“It’s not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that’s full of meat and hasn’t had electricity to it for over a year. So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else’s protection but your own. You may not be able to endure the smell if you don’t,” Foster said

But the agent says the half-a-million-dollar home has its upsides.

“The basement is amazing – or at least it will be once all the debris is cleared out, the floor coverings are replaced, and the obscenities are painted over,” she said.

Foster said the property has received 16 offers as of Thursday, two days after it was listed.