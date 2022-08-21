Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants off coast of Los Angeles

Migrants aboard a broken-down boat are rescued Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of Los Angeles.

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants who were stranded on a boat Saturday off the coast of Los Angeles.

A good Samaritan spotted the boat around 9 a.m. roughly 18 miles from Redondo Beach, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported. A Coast Guard helicopter subsequently spotted the boat and directed rescue units to it.

The migrants were processed by Customs and Border Protection, KTLA said.

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” said Capt. Ryan Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water.”