Six taken to the hospital after stabbing in Los Angeles

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were stabbed and hospitalized after a fight in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, according to local news reports.

NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported the fight had broken out between two groups of people on the street at around 2:15 a.m. when a man produced a knife and started stabbing.

All of the victims, as well as the assailant, were Hispanic men in their 20s and 30s, per KTLA.

All victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

An unidentified 20-year-old man was arrested, according to The L.A. Times. Los Angeles police officer J. Chavez said in the newspaper that it is unclear what started the attack, but authorities do not think it was gang-related.