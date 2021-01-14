Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay Area

CONCORD, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near the San Francisco East Bay city of Concord, California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:18 a.m. about two miles west of Concord at a depth of about four miles.

The USGS generated this intensity map for a 3.8-magnitude earthquake Thursday near Concord, California.

Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

The earthquake caused a 10 to 15 residual delay of the Bay Area Rapid Transit.

“Earlier, an earthquake had been felt within the area serviced by BART. Trains were running at reduced speeds completing track inspections,” SF BART tweeted.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.