Man accused of filming himself doing wheelies on Las Vegas Strip, through casino floors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Pahrump man who calls himself “TheWheelieGuy” on social media faces several charges after he allegedly recorded himself performing wheelies and dangerous stunts up and down the Las Vegas Strip, an arrest report said.

Matthew Glynn faces the following charges:

3 felony counts of driver disobeying police officer, endangering person or property

4 gross misdemeanor counts of disregard for the safety of person or property

4 misdemeanor counts of reckless driving

1 felony count of assault with a deadly weapon

1 felony count of child abuse and/or neglect

1 felony count of coercion with force or threat of force

Matthew Glynn (LVMPD/KLAS)

On July 2 around 6:45 p.m., R.A.I.D Metro officers saw Glynn, a known suspect in an ongoing investigation for disobeying a peace officer, endangering the safety of a person or property, and reckless driving, operating his vehicle in a “reckless manner” in the 6500 block of Ikea Way.

The officers were in an unmarked patrol unit and waited for additional help. While they were waiting, they saw Glynn, known as the “TheWheelieGuy” on Instagram, performing wheelies with no hands while also standing on the seat of his green Kawasaki dirt bike with one foot, police said.

Glynn was performing these acts in the parking lot while other vehicles were driving around, police said. Once the additional help arrived, Glynn was taken into custody without incident.

Photo of the man arrested on reckless driving charges. Photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Prior to his arrest, police said Glynn had been a public nuisance on the Strip Corridor as he would often ride his dirt bike up and down the Strip while filming his actions to post on social media.

Motorcycle impounded by LVMPD after man allegedly rode it through a casino. Photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

On his social media, Gylnn bragged several times about running from police and even had videos of him riding his dirt bike through hotel lobbies and casino escalators at Mandalay Bay. He also stated on social media that officers would have to be placed in harm’s way in order to apprehend him, the report said.

In one incident, officers witnessed Glynn weaving in and out of traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers later located his dirt bike at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, however when Glynn saw the officers he got onto his bike and fled, driving through people, police said.

In another incident, Glynn was seen riding his dirt bike on sidewalks, performing wheelies, and weaving in and out of traffic placing everyone around him in “immediate danger,” the report said. When officers attempted to pull him over, he fled the scene.

Police noted that Glynn did not have any safety equipment or lights on his dirt bike while he would perform these acts.