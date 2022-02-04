Los Angeles man arrested after fight that left 49ers fan in coma

Police arrested a man in connection to the altercation that left a 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an altercation at SoFi Stadium that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma.

The arrest was confirmed Friday by Inglewood Mayor James Butts during a morning news conference, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported, where he said Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, of Los Angeles, had been arrested on suspicion of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

Cifuentes has since bonded out on $30,000 bail, KTLA reported.

The arrest comes nearly a week after 40-year-old Daniel Luna was found unconscious in a SoFi Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Security video from the incident shows Luna, who owns an Oakland restaurant, pushing a person, later identified as Cifuentes, in the back and turning away, Butts said.

In the video, Cifuentes retaliated by pushing Luna in the back and then punching him in the mouth, causing Luna to fall on the ground and hit his head, Butts said.

Bryan Cifuentes is seen in an image provided by the Inglewood Police Department.

Butts estimated that the attack, first reported on by the Los Angeles Times, lasted less than five seconds.

“It looked like a small altercation that went very bad,” he said. “From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn’t like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them.”

Luna was found by police a short time later.

Butts, according to KTLA, said he didn’t know if the altercation had anything to do with a rivalry between 49ers and Rams fans.

Cifuente’s cousin, identified by KTLA as Chris as he didn’t want to give his last name, said he believes Cifuentes acted in self-defense, but added that he hopes Luna is OK.

Luna remained hospitalized after Sunday’s fight, Butts said.

“We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation,” Butts said in a statement to NewsNation.

With Super Bowl LVI kicking off in less than two weeks, security enforcement is picking up outside of SoFi Stadium.

Security will be led by the local agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but federal agencies including the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of Defense, will also be present.

During the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, the Los Angeles area will be designated as a ‘No Drone Zone’ from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST.