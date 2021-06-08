Man charged with murder in California road rage shooting of 6-year-old boy

ORANGE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Prosecutors charged a California man with murder after they say he shot into a woman’s car and killed her 6-year-old son over a road rage dispute. The woman who drove the car the shooter was riding in is facing accessory charges.

Marcus Antony Eriz, 24, could be sentenced to 40 years to life in prison if convicted. At a news conference Tuesday, District Attorney Todd Spritzer said the gun used in the shooting was registered to him. He’s being held on a $1 million bond, but Spritzer will ask to double that.

The driver, Wynne Lee, 23, could be sent to prison for 3 years in a state facility and another year in a county facility. Lee is charged with accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor for carrying the concealed weapon in the vehicle.

They’re both expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

Aiden Leos is seen in a family photo.

Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of May 21 while riding in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s car. She was taking him to kindergarten.

California Highway Patrol officials said the boy’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, and the suspects were involved in a road rage incident over “a perceived unsafe lane change.”

CHP believes Eriz then fired at least once into the rear of Cloonan’s vehicle, killing Leos.

CHP had hinted they could both be charged with murder, but said Monday they might not be able to prove Lee had the same intent as Eriz.

Spritzer said a tip led to Eriz and Lee’s arrest, so “there will be an argument for reward money.” Community donations mean that payout could be $500,000.

“We were able to raise half a million dollars. Half a million dollars!” Spritzer said. “We showed that we were willing to put our money where our mouth is.”

Nancy Loo, Génesis Miranda Miramontes, Chip Yost, and KTLA’s John Fenoglio contributed to this report.