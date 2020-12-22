Man dressed as Santa rescued from power lines in California

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A paragliding Santa was rescued after getting trapped in power lines in Rio Linda, California.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the aircraft got entangled in the power lines near 7th Street Sunday afternoon and units were call in for a technical rescue, which caused temporary road closures in the area.
“We do not have a cause or reason for the accident, but reportedly “Santa” was planning to deliver candy canes in the community to brighten spirits during this 2020 holiday season,” said the Metro Fire.
After being suspended in the air for just over an hour, the pilot of the “hyper light” was successfully rescued.
The pilot was uninjured.