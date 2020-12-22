Man dressed as Santa rescued from power lines in California

In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, a man dressed as Santa Claus who was flying on a powered parachute on his way to deliver candy canes to children is seen stuck on power lines in Rio Linda, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The man was rescued uninjured. The incident happened shortly after the man took off near a school in Rio Linda and then hit and became suspended in power lines, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman told KCRA-TV. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A paragliding Santa was rescued after getting trapped in power lines in Rio Linda, California.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the aircraft got entangled in the power lines near 7th Street Sunday afternoon and units were call in for a technical rescue, which caused temporary road closures in the area.

We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh! pic.twitter.com/muYQex4zYU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020

“We do not have a cause or reason for the accident, but reportedly “Santa” was planning to deliver candy canes in the community to brighten spirits during this 2020 holiday season,” said the Metro Fire.

After being suspended in the air for just over an hour, the pilot of the “hyper light” was successfully rescued.

The pilot was uninjured.