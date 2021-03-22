Man drives through California protest against Asian American hate crimes

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KTLA) — An investigation is underway after a man in Los Angeles County drove through a group protesting against Asian American-Pacific Islander hate crimes Sunday.

The incident occurred in Diamond Bar at around noon, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Video shows a vehicle driving through the intersection full of marchers, then making a U-turn and driving through a second time.

Investigators say the driver also shouted profanities and made racial remarks at the demonstrators before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported but the actions are being investigated as a possible hate incident, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not identified the driver.

The incident occurred as community leaders held rallies in cities across America to speak out against hateful acts and to mourn the killings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta last week.

The group Stop AAPI Hate says there have been more than 350 hate incidents in Los Angeles alone since roughly a year ago.