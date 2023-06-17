Man falls from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

(NewsNation) — A man plummeted more than 4,000 feet from the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk earlier this week.
“About 9am Monday (6/5) morning, the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon,” said the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office.
The Skywalk consists of a glass bridge that extends dozens of feet over the rim of the canyon.
“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the Mojave Sheriff’s Office said. “He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation.”
The cause of the 33-year-old man’s fall and subsequent death is still unknown.