Man falls from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

The building of the Skywalk on Hualapai Indian tribal land 90 miles downstream from Grand Canyon National Park has stirred controversy with some tribal elders and environmentalists who have condemned it as a desecration of a sacred American landscape. The $40 million glass and steel platform will open to the public on March 28 when visitors will be allowed to take the lofty walk at a cost of $25 per person plus the cost of a Grand Canyon West entrance package, a total of about $75.

(NewsNation) — A man plummeted more than 4,000 feet from the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk earlier this week.

“About 9am Monday (6/5) morning, the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon,” said the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Skywalk consists of a glass bridge that extends dozens of feet over the rim of the canyon.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the Mojave Sheriff’s Office said. “He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation.”

The cause of the 33-year-old man’s fall and subsequent death is still unknown.