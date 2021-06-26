Man injured after jumping from plane at LAX, landing on taxiway

A United Express flight is station at the Los Angeles International Airport after a man aboard the aircraft opened a door and jumped out while it was taxiing on June 25, 2021. (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) — A passenger is in the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday evening, officials said.

A United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was pulling from a gate shortly after 7:00 p.m. when the man opened the service door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway, according to L.A. airport police.

Authorities first responded when the flight crew reported a passenger had gotten up from his seat as the plane began taxiing, said FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller.

“The passenger pounded on the cockpit door and ultimately exited the plane through an emergency door, landing on the pavement,” Eimiller said in an email.

The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate, the airport said.

No one else onboard was injured and the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate area, police said.

The incident comes a day after a driver crashed through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility at the airport, leading authorities on a pursuit that shut down several runways. The man was eventually detained.

Neither of the men has been publicly identified, and no further details were available on Friday’s incident. The FBI continuing to investigate with the help of local officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.