Man kayaks from California to Hawaii in 91 days

(NewsNation) — It took him 91 days to complete a 2,400-mile trek from California to Hawaii in a kayak, but adventurer Cyril Derreaumaux can now say he is one of two people ever to complete the feat.

Derreaumaux trained for four years for his journey. Storms set him back, as did the COVID-19 pandemic, but perseverance won, and after all the hard work and training, Derreaumaux’s kayak made it to Hawaii.

“The hardest part … it’s not just one, it’s a long journey, 91 days of journey, but I feel it’s more like 90 times one day, and you have to have the flexibility to readapt your vision of each different day so that you’re going through it,” Derreaumaux said. “Halfway point, I reached it after 49 days and I thought, ‘This is going to be a relief because now it’s only downhill from here, but actually it was hard. It’s like I ate half an elephant and I still have another half to eat.”

