Man located after leaving Vegas unaware he’d won jackpot

(NewsNation Now) — Nevada gambling regulators say they tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas without realizing he’d won a $229,368 slot machine jackpot.

The machine that Robert Taylor was using Jan. 8 malfunctioned from a “communication error” and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino knew that he’d won a progressive jackpot, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Friday in a statement.

The jackpot was later confirmed after a review but by then, Taylor already had returned to Arizona and the casino was unable to identify him, according to the board’s statement.

An investigation ensued and eventually the board identified Taylor after two weeks of checking surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records and reviewing ride-sharing data.

Taylor was notified of his jackpot Jan. 28 and he planned to collect at the casino last weekend, the board said.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry,

the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada. I

commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the

public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to

ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s

Enforcement Division.