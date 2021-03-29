Man pulls gun on protesters as rival groups demonstrate in front of Oregon State Capitol, 4 arrested

Editor’s Note: This video has been edited to remove profanity.

SALEM, Ore. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities intervened near the Oregon State Capitol in Salem over the weekend when a man pulled a gun after his truck was daubed with paint.

Authorities said the man in the video above “was the victim of extensive damage to his vehicle,” NewsNation affiliate KOIN-TV reported.

“When he stopped to assess the damage, he was assaulted with pepper spray. After being assaulted with pepper spray, the person pulled a handgun from his waistband to defend himself. He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement. This person has a valid concealed handgun license. This person was detained, interviewed and then released. Reports will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the Marion County Sherriff’s Office said in a release Monday.

In addition, the Oregon State Police identified four people arrested during Sunday’s protests.

Andrew Alan Foy, 34, faces disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree

Nathan McFarland, 33, faces disorderly conduct in the second degree

Anthony Villaneda, 18, faces unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts

William Lloyd Isham, 34, faces interfering with police officer

The right-wing rally outside the state capitol in Salem was met with counter-protesters, resulting in some scuffles between the two groups.

The first event billed as the Freedom Rally showed up on social media in February. A second event appeared soon after, named Fascist Free 503, indicating a counter-protest to the Freedom Rally, according to Salem Police.

Salem police arrested a protester at the Oregon State Capitol and are announcing “please return to your cars and go home” pic.twitter.com/Q77LYClkXv — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 28, 2021

Around noon, dozens of people wearing black clothing and ballistic vests and carrying firearms, bats, skateboards, umbrellas, shields and gas masks arrived on the capitol mall grounds, Salem Police said.

Members of the group started hitting vehicles draped in flags indicating right-wing causes with paint-filled balloons as they drove by.

During one altercation, the window of a vehicle was smashed.

Police officers also used crowd-control munitions and arrested a protester near the Capitol.

After police pushed protesters onto the Capitol lawn the group marched into town, where another man in an American flag-themed car had his brake lights and window smashed after he pulled over, the Portland Tribune reported. The man then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the assembled crowd — then threw himself on the ground as police moved in and detained him.

At least two left-wing protesters were arrested as well.