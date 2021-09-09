Man returns from trip to find wife’s body in Los Angeles home, prompting homicide investigation

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man returning from vacation Tuesday night found his wife’s body inside a home in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Police were called to conduct a death investigation at the home at about 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Christine Moselle said.

Responding officers met family members at the residence and located the unidentified 35-year-old woman’s body inside. The victim did live in the home, Moselle said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene when the woman’s injuries were determined to be suspicious, Moselle said.

The husband and the victim’s daughters had been in Mexico and found her when they returned, family members said.

A vehicle was missing from the home but has been recovered and impounded, Moselle said.

It is unclear exactly how the vehicle was tied to the woman’s death but it could have been used by the potential killer to flee the area, authorities said.

Investigators believe the woman had been dead for “at least several days,” Moselle said.

The cause of death is still being determined.

Relatives said the victim and her husband were separated and her death could be connected to a domestic incident, possibly involving the victim’s boyfriend.

Investigators have not confirmed any information regarding who may be responsible for the death. “At this point we have not positively identified a suspect,” Moselle said.

Police are searching for any witnesses or video that may provide leads in the case.