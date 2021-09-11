Kirby has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after livestreaming himself driving at speeds of up to 167 mph. During the stream, he struck another car, ultimately killing the other driver.(Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorneys Office)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man will spend the next 15 years of his life behind bars after driving at speeds up to 167 miles per hour on a Colorado highway before hitting another car in the road and killing the driver.

In October 2018, Bryan Kirby livestreamed his drive along a Dever metropolitan area highway on Facebook. According to the video, his odometer indicated he was between 120 and 150 mph for at least seven minutes.

During the stream, you can hear Kirby saying, “We cruise at 140.”

At the end of the livestream, Kirby approached a sedan while switching lanes, before hitting the back-left bumper of the car at about 120 mph.

The 44-year-old was convicted in July of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “My hope is this conviction will serve as a warning for others who even contemplate this kind of behavior. Put your phone down when you drive! And do not ever livestream yourself driving a car. Mr. Kirby’s behavior extinguished a life and now he’s going to prison. This simply did not have to happen.”

Warning: The broadcast below contains footage of Kirby’s car striking the sedan before the video cuts out. Viewer discretion is advised.