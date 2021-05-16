Man who killed neighbor with frying pan gets 22 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Wilbur Tankersley, 36, was murdered in May 2020, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing, authorities said.

Walker’s lawyer Jeff Leslie said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.

Tankersley’s mother, Valerie McMullin, told Judge Harold Clarke that her family “unanimously and vehemently” opposed the plea deal, but they felt they had no choice in the matter.

Tankersley’s sister, Crystalyn Noel Garrity, asked the judge to give Walker a minimum of 36 years, the age her brother was when he died.

Clarke agreed with the prosecution’s recommended sentence of 264 months, based partly on Walker’s lack of a criminal history.

Tankersley struggled with schizophrenia but was in treatment at the time he died, McMullin said after the hearing.