Man’s remains found in 2 suitcases in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Human remains were discovered Tuesday in two suitcases in southwest Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1700 block of South Java Way near Sanderson Gulch when suspicious bags were found near the side of the road while sidewalks were being cleared of snow.

Denver police say the remains are of a recently deceased white man. The medical examiner is working to identify him and determine how he died.

Police said that because of how the remains were discovered, the case is being investigated as a homicide.