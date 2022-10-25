Mansion custom built for Stephen Curry lists for $8.9M

(NewsNation) — NBA star Stephen Curry’s former mansion in California could be yours for $8.9 million.
The home at 1060 Livorna Road in suburban Alamo was custom-built for Curry and his family. His wife, Ayesha, was very involved in picking out the finishes in the home, and almost everything is from Spain or Italy.
The 8,163-square-foot smart home has six bedrooms, 8½ baths, and four garages with room for seven cars.
Amenities include a detached gym, a $500,000 surround sound theater, an infinity saltwater pool, and a $250,000 vegetable garden. There’s also a billiards room, a separate guest wing and a children’s wing.
The cost to build, landscape and furnish the home was $6.4 million, and the home was completed in 2018. The Currys only lived there until September 2019 before selling it to the current owner in an off-market deal.
In 2021, Curry broke the NBA’s 3-point record set by Ray Allen, who held it for 10 years after passing Reggie Miller.
Curry also recently announced the launching of a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.