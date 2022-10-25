Mansion custom built for Stephen Curry lists for $8.9M

(NewsNation) — NBA star Stephen Curry’s former mansion in California could be yours for $8.9 million.

The home at 1060 Livorna Road in suburban Alamo was custom-built for Curry and his family. His wife, Ayesha, was very involved in picking out the finishes in the home, and almost everything is from Spain or Italy.

Credit to Thomas Kuoh Photography

The 8,163-square-foot smart home has six bedrooms, 8½ baths, and four garages with room for seven cars.

Credit to Thomas Kuoh Photography

Amenities include a detached gym, a $500,000 surround sound theater, an infinity saltwater pool, and a $250,000 vegetable garden. There’s also a billiards room, a separate guest wing and a children’s wing.

Credit to Thomas Kuoh Photography

The cost to build, landscape and furnish the home was $6.4 million, and the home was completed in 2018. The Currys only lived there until September 2019 before selling it to the current owner in an off-market deal.

Credit to Thomas Kuoh Photography

Credit to Thomas Kuoh Photography

In 2021, Curry broke the NBA’s 3-point record set by Ray Allen, who held it for 10 years after passing Reggie Miller.

Curry also recently announced the launching of a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.