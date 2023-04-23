Massive fire breaks out at Disneyland park

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime Fantasmic! show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — A massive fire broke out at Disneyland on Saturday night as packed crowds were enjoying the theme park.

The fire ignited on Tom Sawyer Island during the Fantasmic! nighttime water and fireworks show held on the Rivers of America.

Citizen video captured by parkgoers shows massive flames fully engulfing Maleficent’s dragon prop on stage. The flames first ignited from the dragon’s face before spreading to the rest of its body.

Heavy plumes of dark smoke were been billowing from the stage and were visible throughout the park.

Video showed cast members evacuating packed crowds out of the waterfront viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Brenda Coutiño)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Brenda Coutiño)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)



Bystanders outside of the Disneyland resort captured a line of firetrucks rushing to the Anaheim theme park.

Disneyland officials responded to NewsNation affiliate KTLA’s request for comment, saying:

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

No injuries were reported so far and the extent of the fire’s damage was not immediately known.