SAN JOSE, Calif. (NewsNation) — A massive five-alarm fire at a Home Depot store in California is under investigation.

The fire at the Home Depot on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California broke out Saturday. The blaze initially forced some residents in the Bay area near the store to evacuate their homes. No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of Sunday morning, the San Jose Fire Department says the fire was still smoldering. Firefighters urged those in the path of the billowing smoke to keep sheltering in place with their windows and doors shut. Some shelter-in-place orders have since been lifted.

Fire crews are still on scene keeping a close eye on the store. It’s not immediately clear what may have caused the fire.