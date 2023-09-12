Massive sinkhole forms in SF intersection after water main break

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A water main break in the area of Fillmore and Green streets in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood has led to the formation of a sinkhole in an intersection, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Earlier, PG&E was on the scene attempting to isolate a gas main inside the work area. Once that work is complete, crews were expected to resume work on the water mains, SFPUC said.

The intersection at Union and Green caved in and a sinkhole appeared at around 11 a.m. Monday.

The sinkhole is disrupting bus service, according to SF Muni. The 22 Fillmore and 45 Union/Stockton lines are rerouting buses around the area, Muni said.

Muni is replacing trolley buses with motor coaches, which could result in inbound delays near UCSF, the transit agency advised. City staff are on site at the location and conducting outreach to businesses and homes impacted by the water main break, according to District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

PG&E and SF Fire are monitoring a gas line in the area. No rupture of the main has occurred and PG&E has isolated and shut off the gas in the area. No customers have lost gas service, according to SFPUC.

The water main, which was installed in 1949, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, broke shortly before midnight on Sunday. The break in the 16-inch water main also affected a nearby 8-inch main at Fillmore and Union Street, according to SFPUC. The 8-inch man has been repaired and normal water service has been restored as of 2:25 p.m., according to SFPUC.

“Customers in the surrounding area are experiencing intermittent water service and temporary service interruption,” SFPUC said. “Our crews are working to restore water service as soon as possible.”

As of 9:39 p.m., the transmission main had been repaired. SFPUC will stay in the area through the night to clean up.

While traffic is disrupted in the area, no fire hydrants are affected at this time, according to SFPUC. Crews remain in the area and work on the main and sinkhole is ongoing.

Businesses in the area remain open. Fillmore is closed between Vallejo and Lombard streets, and between Steiner and Webster streets.

It is not known how much more of Fillmore Street has been undermined by the mudflow.