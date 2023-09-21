Maui County announces first wildfire re-entry zone area in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County announced on Wednesday night that some Lahaina residents will have the chance to visit their property in the fire-ravaged town during the upcoming week.

The county said they will give vehicle passes to allow owners and residents to return to Kaniau Road — Zone 1C.

The Disaster Area Restrictions will only be lifted for those given access from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Maui County said many dangers may remain in the burn zone areas so Lahaina residents are urged to wear proper personal protective equipment. NewsNation affiliate KHON spoke with experts on safety concerns ahead, click here for the full story.

Re-entry vehicle pass distribution:

Re-entry vehicle pass will be required at checkpoint in order to enter Kaniau Road.

Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution will be held at certain times at the Lahaina Civic Center:

Friday, Sept. 22 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two vehicle passes will be given to each property owner and each rental dwelling.

What documents can you bring to receive a vehicle pass:

Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Property Tax Records: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com

Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai’i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card.

For more details on re-entry to impacted areas, click here.