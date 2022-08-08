McCarthy jabs Newsom over California drought handling

(NewsNation) — House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy targeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the Democrat has mishandled the ongoing water crisis on the West Coast.

“I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water,” McCarthy said.

The GOP leader represents a district in Central California with nearly 900,000 people currently affected by the drought in parts of his home jurisdiction.

Nearly all of California is in severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Newsom has asked California residents to cut their water usage, hoping that that will make a dent in the slowly depleting water reservoirs Californians rely upon. In Newsom’s 2022 budget proposal, the Democrat included hundreds of millions of dollars to tackle water issues and provide rebates to residents who installed artificial turf outside their homes.

